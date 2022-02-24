Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 101,559 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,559 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

