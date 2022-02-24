Two Sigma Investments LP Has $10.34 Million Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SID stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

