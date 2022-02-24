Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $158,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

