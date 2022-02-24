Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $9.04 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 79.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 28.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

