Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.96 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

