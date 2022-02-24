Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.26 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,496,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

