Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Model N stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

