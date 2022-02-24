Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 2135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Specifically, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,463 shares of company stock worth $5,666,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

