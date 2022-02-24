Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $67,404.80 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $19,046.04.

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.