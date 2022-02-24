Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 220,848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.