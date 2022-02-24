Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 220,848 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
