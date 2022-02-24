Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $556,569.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 4,112,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,561. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.00 and a 12 month high of $418.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,626,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

