Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.77

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The company has a market cap of $550.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.