Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.77

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a market cap of $550.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
