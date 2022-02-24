Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 161,316 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $33.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPB. B. Riley decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

