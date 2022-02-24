Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 648,068 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.44.
TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.