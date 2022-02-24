Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 648,068 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.44.

TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

