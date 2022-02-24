Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 29,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,946. The company has a market cap of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

