Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.