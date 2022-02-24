Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $470,000 Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.03.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.