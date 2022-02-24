Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 50,157 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,157 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 428.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.