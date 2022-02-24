Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 44,501 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cerus were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Cerus by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,481 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cerus by 172.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 1,135,308 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cerus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 302,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

