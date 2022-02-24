Truist Financial Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

