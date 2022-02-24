TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,764,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 168,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $901.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.