Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
