Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s previous close.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.14. 138,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.