Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

