Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 41,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.25. 1,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,748. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

