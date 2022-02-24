Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.79. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

