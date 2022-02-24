Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.87. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,537. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.