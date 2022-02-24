Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.