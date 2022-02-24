Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

HLT traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.77. 35,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.