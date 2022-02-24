TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $131,121.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.85 or 0.99785595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00231984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00285298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00133767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001296 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 271,972,300 coins and its circulating supply is 259,972,300 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

