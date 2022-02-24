TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $129,027,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

