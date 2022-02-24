TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TMDX traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 715,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,116. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
