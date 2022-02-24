TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TMDX traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 715,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,116. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

