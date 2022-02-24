Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Xerox has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

