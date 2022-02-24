Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $354.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

