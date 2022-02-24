TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

