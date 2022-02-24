TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 119,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

