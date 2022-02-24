TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

