TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.