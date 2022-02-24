Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 5512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80.

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

