Toroso Investments LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

