Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.