Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

NYSE SAM opened at $368.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

