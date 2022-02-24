Toroso Investments LLC Has $401,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

