Toroso Investments LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

