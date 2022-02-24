Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

