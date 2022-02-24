Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $725,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,915 shares of company stock worth $69,021,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

