TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $275.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $207.60 and last traded at $208.07. Approximately 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 57.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

