TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $275.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $207.60 and last traded at $208.07. Approximately 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.
In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
