Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

