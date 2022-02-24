TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $10,684.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001751 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.