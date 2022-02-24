TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Truist Financial

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.21.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

